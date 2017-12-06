Winkler Police Release More Details Following Weekend Meth Trafficking Arrests

The new 2018 curbside pick-up schedule is available

Details
Winkler police have released more details regarding the arrests of four men over the weekend following a successful meth trafficking investigation.

Early Saturday afternoon, a 52-year-old Winkler man was arrested by the Winkler Police Service on Pembina Avenue near 4th Street and was found to be in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine.  Prior to this arrest, members of the department, with assistance from the Regional Support Tactical Team, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Southview Drive where police located drug trafficking paraphernalia inside the residence.  A male known to reside at this residence was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine and a second male, a 27-year-old of Plum Coulee, was taken into custody after being found in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

The following day, December 3rd, a 26-year-old male from Plum Coulee was arrested at a gas station on 1st Street.  During his arrest, he resisted police and assaulted an officer.  A search of the vehicle he had been in resulted in the seizure of cash, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and a significant quantity of methamphetamine.  

Summary of charges stemming from this weekend:  

The 52-year-old male from Winkler will be charged with possess methamphetamine.  At the time of this writing, he has not been formally charged and his name cannot be released.

A 27-year-old Winkler male was arrested during the execution of the search warrant and has been formally charged with trafficking methamphetamine and breaching an undertaking given to a peace officer.  He was remanded in custody and was set to appear in Portage la Prairie Provincial Court on Monday, December 4, 2017.

The 27-year-old Plum Coulee male arrested at the search warrant execution on Southview Drive will be charged with possess marihuana and possess methamphetamine.  As he has not yet been formally charged, his name cannot be released.

The 26-year-old Plum Coulee male arrested on Sunday, December 3, will be charged with possess methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possess proceeds of crime, assault a peace officer and resisting arrest.  He too has not yet been formally charged and his name cannot be released.

