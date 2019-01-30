Winkler Principal's Snow Day Rap Going Viral

A local Principal has gone viral for her unique way of announcing a snow day.

Students and local residents have been sharing a video of Northlands Parkway Collegiate Principal Tammy MacDonald singing to announce the school closure on Tuesday after temperatures dipped into the -50 with wind chill values.

MacDonald explains she adapted another educator's performance, Missouri Valley Community School District Superintendent Mr. Brent Hoesing.

Her video has been seen by more than 12,000 viewers and counting.

MacDonald released a second video after classes were cancelled again today: