Winkler Resident Earns Coveted International Bodybuilding Pro Status

Kim Derksen has achieved the coveted IFBB pro status. Among bodybuilders, the IFBB (International Federation of Body Building) pro card is one of the highest achievements. To go pro, a bodybuilder must first win a regional contest in their weight class, which earns them a spot in a national championship. A top place finish puts them in position to earn their pro card at an international contest.

"It's like I'm an NHL player, I'm at that level," Derksen explains, adding if she wins another professional show, she qualifies for the Olympia.

"Olympia is the goddess of bodybuilding, I couldn't even dream that I would ever participate in that, but to know I'm one step away... it's unimaginable."

However, Derksen says she almost didn't make it to the competition. "I remember calling my coach from the airport and I said, "I don't know what to do, I don't know if I should turn around and go home." And he said, "When adversity strikes it either breaks you or makes you a champion. And I have a funny feeling that if you can get down to Pittsburgh it's going to be your day."

Derksen earned the designation at the North American Championships in Pittsburgh August 30 with a win in the Masters Figure 40+ class, putting her among the best in Canada, U.S and Mexico.

The figure bodybuilder explains it's been a three year journey of nearly non-stop training and dieting. Derksen began her bodybuilding career in 2015. She soon earned top placements in her first novice competition, which later led to a first place in the master category in Provincials in 2016.

At 42, Derksen says it's never too late to start bodybuilding. "Can you look like us? Yes you can, it's just called work, dedication and consistency. If you can do those three things you can do this."

While the sport oversized muscles, extreme dieting and spray tans may seem strange, Derksen says it's important to support people's passions.

"There's a lot of people who don't understand why we choose to do this, all I can say is it's a sport like anything else," she says. "I love to train, it's my passion, and I believe everybody was put on this Earth with a gift... and it's about celebrating each other's successes and being happy for those who succeed in what God gave them as a gift."

kim2Photo by Maximum Muscle Report

