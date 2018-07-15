Winkler Resident "Miraculously" Recovers Grandfather's 1931 Ford Model A

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

A Winkler woman says the car her grandfather purchased over 80 years ago in Memphis has miraculously found its way back to the family.

While in the market for an antique car, Julie Myers says her husband stumbled across a Ford Model A online. When the owner in Texas shared the car's history, it quickly became apparent there was a family connection. Myers says the name of the original owner, Joseph Myers, the name of her grandfather, immediately piqued her interest. When they learned the vehicle was purchased in 1931 where her grandfather grew up, Frayser, Tennessee, and in the same year her dad was born they realized they had stumbled upon a family heirloom.

After doing some digging with other family members, a picture was discovered of her grandmother in the Model A.

"What are the chances? To me it's a divine thing," she says.

Myers says it's a meaningful connection to share a part of her father and grandfather with her husband who never got to meet them before their passing.

After sharing the story online Myers says she's received hundreds of reactions. "We can just accept it as unusual or we can say it's almost a miracle... because to me it is a miracle."

