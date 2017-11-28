Winkler Resident Victim Of Attempted Identity Theft

A resident of Winkler may have been the victim of identity theft after receiving a phone call from a scam artist.

On November 20, Winkler Police received a complaint from a resident who says they were contacted by someone claiming to be from Canada Pension Plan.

The caller stated $250 needed to be added to their pension plan, but to do that, needed the victim's personal information.

The victim provided his date of birth, address, and the name of his bank. He was also asked to provide his Social Insurance Number, at which point he refused.

Police advised the victim to contact his bank, Canada Post and Equifax Canada in order to have identity theft flags placed on his accounts. Police also advised him that he may receive contact from other fraudsters and to contact the police if he had any doubt about any transactions.

Below is the Winkler Police Report for November 21-26:

November 21 – Shortly before 3:00pm officers were notified by loss prevention personnel at Superstore of a shoplifting incident involving a male and female who had stolen cosmetics. The female, a 27 year old resident of Winkler, was issued a verbal caution and released on scene. The male, a 27 year old resident also of Winkler, was arrested for Theft Under $5000 and transported to the Winkler Police Service, where he was later released on a Promise to Appear.

Police received a complaint from a resident of Parmount Bay who stated he could hear yelling and crying coming from a neighboring apartment. Police attended and learned that a couple had been verbally arguing and confirmed that no assault had taken place. The male agreed to depart the residence for a period of time.

November 22 – Police were advised of puppies that were for sale and appeared to be unhealthy and neglected by their owner. Police were shown by the owner where the puppies were being kept and it was determined that the housing was sufficient in size, heated and well kept. The animals were also found to be in good health and the homeowner appeared to be well versed in caring for the animals. Police updated the complainant with these findings.

November 23 – Police received a report of theft from the loss prevention personnel at Superstore involving a female who had left the store without paying for approximately $320 worth of groceries. The female was seen removing three reusable shopping bags from an unmanned cash register, and then return into an aisle of the store where she proceeded to place the groceries inside the bags. She then departed the store without paying for any of the items. The 25 year old female, a resident of Homewood, was arrested for Theft Under $5000 and released on a Promise to Appear.

November 26 – Police received a report of a suspected impaired driver from the manager of A&W who advised that the suspect did not sound sober and was parked in the parking lot. Police spoke with the driver and determined that he was not impaired.