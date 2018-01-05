Winkler's Bunker Shares Reality Of Life In Puerto Rico Months After Hurricanes

Even during an incredibly troubling time in Puerto Rico, there are still those who are looking for a silver lining.



Executive Director for Youth Ministries for Winkler’s Bunker, Kevin Hildebrand recently returned from a trip to the community of Fajardo, Puerto Rico, which they've had a long-term relationship with. Hildebrand explains he was surprised at how quickly the nature of the island has recovered, but the infrastructure repair is slow moving.



"It's going to be months before everyone has power," says Hildebrand. "A lot of the people I talked to have said they're looking at March or April before they get power to the majority of the island."

Less than 40 percent of the businesses on the island are operational explains Hildebrand, with many either too damaged or don't have access to power.

There are a number of areas on the island that will never receive power again as people have told Hildebrand “it would not be economically feasible.”

Before the hurricanes, Puerto Rico was over $70 billion in debt in addition to the $50 billion in pension obligations.

With over $40 billion in damages from the storm, increasing unemployment has left many without hope.



After the storm hit 64 people lost their lives, through loss of power and increasing hopelessness Hildebrand says the death toll in the aftermath is even higher.



One of the reasons Hildebrand visited was to give the Church they work with was financial assistance. When he arrived he said the congregation was in high spirits.



"They recognize how blessed and how fortunate they are. Now they're looking at the community of Fajardo around them and how they can help some of those people."



Using the money Hildebrand brought them the Church bought gift cards and handed them out to the those who needed it most.



Hildebrand explains every other weekend the Church will be having a barbecue.



"Some hot-dogs and a cold Pepsi, it’s not much but for some, it could be the first hot meal they've had."



The Church wants to continue to create relationships says Hildebrand, with words of encouragement and some financial aid he hopes he has facilitated that.'