Winkler's Community Agencies Host Epic Team-Up

The first fruits of Winkler's Safe Communities Initiative have officially ripened.

The new Community Care Program (CCP) brings together multiple agencies to work in tandem with people in need who may have fallen through the cracks.

"We have families with high needs in our community, and the agencies are working tirelessly to support them, but often feel very alone in supporting the families," CCP Organizer Lori Penner says. "It becomes a more united support system."

She explains the program aims to build trust with clients, looking beyond behaviours to find the root of the issue, and then create a plan of support.

Clients will then hopefully view local organizations as a friend, rather than the social worker that took their kids away, the officer who arrested them, or the principal who kicked them out of school.

People referred to the Community Care Program will likely be involved with three or more agencies. Their new support team will then listen to understand the client's goals and work together to identify the most urgent issues.

"Moving families forward is what all the agencies were looking for, it's just sometimes we need to sit together to do it," Penner says.

"That is certainly an exciting vision."

Operated out of Central Station Community Centre, the program partners with the Garden Valley School Division, Winkler Police Service, Eden Mental Health Centre, Child and Adolescent Mental Health - Santé Sud, Child & Family Services, Genesis House, Family Services, and the City of Winkler.

The Safe Community Initiative was originally the brainchild of Mayor Martin Harder. The city allocated $40,000 to the Safe Community Initiative. The group also initiated a survey earlier this year to identify where people are falling through the cracks.

Winkler's new Community Safety Officer is also part of the proactive approach to creating a safer city.

