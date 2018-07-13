The Winkler Police Service recently met its new police dog.

Police Chief Ryan Hunt explains the new K-9 unit will be together near the end of the year before beginning training. He notes ever since the retirement of their last police dog, Tika, members have felt the loss both around the office and out in the field.

"We miss having Tika around, just having a dog around is an enjoyment, but also having her ability for search warrants and searching vehicles," Hunt explains, adding they've been able to call on the Morden Police Service's K-9 unit in the interim.

The Winkler K-9 unit is being renewed thanks to an $87,000 grant from the province through the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund.

Manitoba's Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund will be used to cover the costs of a new police service dog including specialized training for the animal and its handler. Its training will allow the dog to detect drugs and track people including suspects or missing people. Provincial funding will also be used to purchase a dedicated vehicle for the K-9 unit and outfit it with a kennel.

The city's next police dog will be considered a dual-purpose dog, able to track suspects and drugs. While based in Winkler, the unit will also provide support to other police agencies in the region as needed.

Tika retired last year after seven years of service with handler Constable Arnie Klassen.