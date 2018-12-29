Winkler's Rapid Growth In 2018 Tied To Business, Social Services

"The City of Winkler came into the 21st Century in 2018." That according to Winkler Mayor Martin Harder reflecting on the past year.

He says the community is now serviced by top end Internet speeds thanks to local company Valley Fiber which is nearing completion on a city-wide installation.

"Winkler is lit up with fiber speeds we could've only dreamed of a few years ago," he says.

Other highlights from the past year include major business investments like the 100,000 sq. ft. Icon Technology facility, as well as the surge of new boutique stores, all of which create new employment opportunities in the community.

"The long and the short of it is 2018 has been a phenomenal year," Winkler Mayor Martin Harder (far left) says.

Harder notes new housing and construction starts have followed that growth, with building permit estimates, pegged at $70 million for 2018.

"It's great when you can take a look at a growing community and see it all come together in one year," Harder says.

However, he says the commercial and industrial expansion is only one part of the equation.

Socially, the city has also seen the growth of Central Station Community Centre, "to the point where they're really effective in meeting the needs of the less fortunate in our community."

"Communities don't grow just because they look after the big businesses, communities grow and become a place to live because we look after the community."

