Winkler's The Color Wins First Juno, Opening New Doors In The Music Industry

Local Christian pop quartet, The Color, won the canadian music industry's highest award this weekend.



The band's latest album, "First Day Of My Life" won the Juno in the Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year category.

All four members were in attendance in Vancouver to receive the award.

Lead singer Jordan Janzen says it was a nerve-wracking experience waiting for their category. When their name was called everything changed, he says.

"I just felt peace and excitement."

Janzen says looking back it's clear how God has been moving behind the scenes, "opening and closing doors along the way, leading us to this point."

He adds the award was an opportunity to share their message with the larger Canadian music scene, "It was a pretty powerful moment when we got to step on the stage, in front of several thousand people, receive the award and speak out why we do what we do."

"We are here to bring hope through music," Janzen adds. "Christ has changed our lives and we are thankful for the platform and opportunity to impact others."

Janzen says the key to reaching a high level of quality is time and energy, as well as a great team and a wealth of collaborators.

Along with their first Juno, the band also recently took home four GMA Covenant awards including Group of the Year, Artist of the Year and accolades for two singles ('First Day of My Life' and 'Surprise').

Moving forward, becoming a Juno award winning artists could provide new opportunities and recognition across the music industry.

"It's a great thing."

The band, started in 2012 in Winkler, has gone on to share the stage with acts like For King & Country and Tenth Avenue North.

Members include Jordan Janzen, James Shiels, Larry Abrams and Tyson Unrau.