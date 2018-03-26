Winkler's The Color Wins First Juno, Opening New Doors In The Music Industry

Spring Break in Morden will be anything but boring with new sports being offered exclusively during Spring Break.

Click to learn more and find out how you can register your children.

Details
Category: Local News

Local Christian pop quartet, The Color, won the canadian music industry's highest award this weekend.
    
The band's latest album, "First Day Of My Life" won the Juno in the Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year category.

All four members were in attendance in Vancouver to receive the award.

Lead singer Jordan Janzen says it was a nerve-wracking experience waiting for their category. When their name was called everything changed, he says.

"I just felt peace and excitement."

Janzen says looking back it's clear how God has been moving behind the scenes, "opening and closing doors along the way, leading us to this point."

He adds the award was an opportunity to share their message with the larger Canadian music scene, "It was a pretty powerful moment when we got to step on the stage, in front of several thousand people, receive the award and speak out why we do what we do."

"We are here to bring hope through music," Janzen adds. "Christ has changed our lives and we are thankful for the platform and opportunity to impact others."

color juno1Janzen says the key to reaching a high level of quality is time and energy, as well as a great team and a wealth of collaborators.

Along with their first Juno, the band also recently took home four GMA Covenant awards including Group of the Year, Artist of the Year and accolades for two singles ('First Day of My Life' and 'Surprise').

Moving forward, becoming a Juno award winning artists could provide new opportunities and recognition across the music industry.

"It's a great thing."

The band, started in 2012 in Winkler, has gone on to share the stage with acts like For King & Country and Tenth Avenue North.

Members include Jordan Janzen, James Shiels, Larry Abrams and Tyson Unrau.

Spring Break in Morden will be anything but boring with new sports being offered exclusively during Spring Break.

Click to learn more and find out how you can register your children.

More Local News

Winkler's The Color Wins First Juno, Opening New Doors In The Music Industry

Local Christian pop quartet, The Color, won the canadian music industry's highest award this weekend. The band's latest album, "First Day Of My Life" won the Juno in the Contemporary Christian/Gospel…

BBBS Bowl For Kids Sake Helps Showcase That Dreams Do Come True (VIDEO)

"Dreams Come True" was the theme behind yet another successful Bowl For Kids Sake hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of the Pembina Valley. "We use it to raise money for the mentoring programs…

Carman Taking Steps To Beautify Town

Town of Carman council is trying something new with a seasonal job position this year. An experienced individual, group, or organization is being sought out to help beautify the town. Councillor Jane…

Altona Police Say Education is Key in Fighting New Face of Crime

A member of the Altona Police Service joined law enforcement from around the world in Calgary, AB earlier this month to further learn how to fight cyber crime. Constable Brenden Funk explained a…

Local Contractor Provides On-The-Job Training For Students

It was a powerful experience for the students of the Red River Technical Vocational Area's (RRTVA) Piping Trades Program. This past week students had the opportunity to learn more about their craft…

RM Of Morris Preparing A Stand Pat 2018 Budget

RM of Morris council is working to finalize its 2018/19 operational budget. The municipality will spend approximately $7.2 million dollars this year, up from the $6.8 million dollar budget for last…

Montcalm Budget Dollars Focus On Public Works

The RM of Montcalm's 2018 operating budget is just over $2.4 million dollars. This is a 7.4 percent increase from last year, when the number was $2.25 million dollars, said Reeve Derek Sabourin.…

Pedersen Says New Leave Provisions Have Long Been Called For

Manitoba's Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen says legislation introduced this week regarding employment and leave provisions in the province has long been called for. Part of the…

Winkler Woman And Former Jerusalem Resident Welcomes Capital Promise

The Federal Conservatives say they will stand with Israel and recognize Jerusalem as its nation's capital. Leader Andrew Scheer says if they form government in 2019 they will continue as a strong…

'If There's Coffee Served, There's Dialogue': Woman Explains Coffee For Peace Project

A woman named Joji Pantoja, from the Philippines visited the Town of Altona as part of her cross-Canada tour. She and her husband have lived in Mindanao in the Philippines since 2006, and work as…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

26
Mar
2018
Spring Break Sports Camp

26 March 2018 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Morden Access Event Centre, Morden





27
Mar
2018
Spring Break Sports Camp

27 March 2018 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Morden Mennonite Church, Morden





27
Mar
2018
Kids Natural Fabric Dyeing Workshop

27 March 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





27
Mar
2018
Kids Natural Fabric Dyeing Workshop

27 March 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





27
Mar
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

27 March 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





27
Mar
2018
Winkler Flyers @ Virden - Game #3

27 March 2018 7:30 pm

TBA





27
Mar
2018
Free SBC Campus Visit

27 March 2018 - 28 March 2018, 8:30 pm - 2:30 pm

Steinbach Bible College





Login