Winkler Seeking Public Opinion On Arena Expansion Plans

Winkler residents will have an opportunity to share their opinions on the newest plans for the Meridian Exhibition Centre arena expansion.

City Council recently heard an update from the developer, Stantec, which will be shared at a public consultation later this month.

"To address whatever questions the public has, from budget to facilities to purpose," Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says, adding updated drawings will be available as well.

While the expansion has been in development for the past four years, a lack of government funding for the large-scale recreation project and a land expropriation process with the Stanley Ag Society have caused delays.

However, with the expropriation process amicably resolved, and the decision to move ahead on a scaled-back phase one design, the project is close to becoming a reality.

The design has been scaled down to just a second arena and multi-use hall

Architects from Stantec will lead a community open house this month to receive feedback on the expanded second arena and multi-use exhibition hall design. The $17 million plan has challenged designers to take many of the original ideas and reimagine them in a smaller space.

Local business leaders recently gave their feedback on the design, voicing concerns over the floor surface in the exhibition hall, noting it needs to withstand the weight of large equipment for trade shows. However, designers note the choice is at odds with installing a permanent turf floor that indoor soccer organizers say would be ideal.

The new 23,000 sq. ft multi-use exhibition hall would be connected to the second arena with an atrium. In total, the expansion would have a 62,000 sq. ft. footprint, including a second floor space that would include room for spectating, an indoor track and meeting rooms. The added parking lot would allow for 750 vehicles, with room left specifically to host the annual Harvest Festival on the grounds west of the new facility.

The public consultation takes place July 16 in Winkler.

Meridian Manufacturing ownership group, WGI Westman Group Inc. purchased the naming rights for the City of Winkler' multiplex project for the amount of $1,250,000.