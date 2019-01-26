Winkler Shatters Growth Records In 2018

2018 saw an explosion of economic activity in the Pembina Valley.

Permit values skyrocketed in the MSTW Planning District (Morden, Stanley, Thompson, Winkler), breaking 2013's record of $112 million, with a whopping $137 million last year.

While the number of total permits was on par with previous years, the commercial activity reached $93 million in the value of work. The same column in the four communities combined only measured $32 million in 2017.

Winkler led the charge with $68 million in commercial projects alone and a total of nearly $88 million in permits, more than double the previous year.

The new $24 million Pine Ridge Elementary lent a boost to Winkler's permit values in 2018. The school is expected to open September 2019

Taking into account the big ticket items, a new school and arena expansion, Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says a $47 million year is still impressive. "That comes from businesses and individuals."

Looking around the region Morden saw a jump last year with $28 million in permits, up from $18 million in 2017.

The RM of Stanley recorded nearly $21 million in permits, up from $13 million.

The RM of Thompson saw $1.5 million in permits.

A new Best Western location is taking shape in Morden

MSTW General Manager Glen Wieler says the numbers were bolstered by major projects in Winkler like the new Pine Ridge Elementary School, the Meridian Exhibition Centre and Lode King's 80,000 sq. ft. expansion. In Morden, a new hotel is under construction, along with the Home Hardware expansion.

"It's just amazing how many of them are local business owners investing in our communities," Wieler says. "And if the business owners are optimistic the employees are optimistic... which creates growth."

The MSTW Planning District employs five staff and provides some contract work outside the MSTW area as well.

Work continues on the Terrapoint Agribusiness Centre in the RM of Stanley

he Winkler Canadian Tire doubled in size last year, expanding from 24,700 sq. ft. to over 41,000 sq. ft.

