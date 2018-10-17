Winkler/Stanley To Hold Plebiscite On Retail Cannabis Sales

Winkler residents will have the opportunity to vote on whether or not they would like the retail sale of cannabis to be allowed within the city.

A plebiscite on the issue will be held in conjunction with the municipal vote for councillors on October 24th. The separate ballot, which will be given to voters on election day, will ask one simple question: should licensed retail cannabis stores be allowed in the City of Winkler?

City Manager Barb Dyck, says without the vote, retail sales of marijuana would automatically be allowed.

Dyck says if the majority of voters say yes to that question, and retail outlets are allowed, the city would have the authority to regulate land use and businesses through its zoning by-law. She says, for example, they would have to decide which commercial zones would retail sale of cannabis be permittedand whether it be permitted by conditional use where the application has to go before a hearing of council. "Even if was just a permitted use, either way, our zoning by-law could establish their hours of operation and their signage and lighting could be regulated."

Dyck notes a buffer zone would also need to be established between cannabis related facilities and places like schools and daycares.

In Winkler, voting takes place Wednesday, October 24 between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. at Winkler Elementary School.

An advance voting opportunity will be located at Council Chambers at City Hall, 185 Main Street, and will be open October 17 between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

For the purpose of accommodating persons who are qualified to vote, but reside at a health care facility, a mobile voting station will be set up at the following healthcare facilities on Election Day: Boundary Trails Health Centre (Meeting Room) 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Eden Mental Health Centre (Gym) 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM and Salem Home (Heritage Room) 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM.

The RM of Stanley is also holding a plebiscite alongside October 24's municipal election, voting to allow or not allow retail cannabis stores in the RM.

Voting takes place from 8 a.m to 8 p.m at the Prairie Dale School for Ward one voters, and Access Event Centre for Ward two voters.