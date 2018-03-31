Winkler Still Wrestling With Marijuana Retail Decision

Spring Break in Morden will be anything but boring with new sports being offered exclusively during Spring Break.

The City of Winkler continues to grapple with the issue of allowing marijuana retail sales in the community.

The newly formed Cannabis Stakeholder Committee, a cross-section of Winkler residents across age groups and industries like education, law and healthcare, was created to guide council's decision making process.

"We don't want it to be a political decision, we want it to be a community decision," Mayor Martin Harder says, adding the committee is addressing the decision from all angles.

Discussions revolve around what the parameters would look like if the city approves marijuanna distribution within Winkler.

marijuana stockThe Provincial government hope to see recreational marijuana consumption relegated mostly to users homes, banning it from most public places including parks.

So far, the decision has been narrowed down to zoning; City Council and the committee agree, if approved, cannabis could not be sold in an obscure, dark industrial zone, "where it would be hidden."

Instead Mayor Martin Harder says the they'd prefer an area that was "well lit, and open regular hours."

The challenge all along, Harder says, has been trying to formulate policies and by-laws as the Federal Government continues to release new information.

"We've always had such a little bit of information," Harder says. "Information is the key in order to make an informed decision."

Last November the Provincial government put a December 22 deadline to municipalities to indicate if they plan to allow retail pot sales in their communities.

While neighbouring communities such as Altona, Carman, RM of Roland and Morden indicated they would approve the retail in their communities, Winkler abstained from answering, citing insufficient information.

In the latest updates, the Provincial Conservatives have set the legal age limit at 19. The Provincial government hope to see recreational marijuana consumption relegated mostly to users homes, banning it from most public places including parks.

"We have much more information now, so we're able to bring this issue closer to a conclusion," Harder says.

He adds they hope to outline their decision in the near future.

