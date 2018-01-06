Winkler To Build Crokicurl Game

It's a mix between crokinole and curling and will be happening in the City of Winkler.

Mayor Martin Harder says Crokicurl will be constructed in front of the arena in time for the Viterra Championship being hosted January 30th to February 4th.

"This is going to be a fun-spiel outside and people can come and enjoy curling and have a great time getting to know what the game is like," Harder says.

Crokicurl is a life-sized crokinole board made of ice with curling rings in the middle.

Harder says he saw the concept last year and thought it would fit in perfectly for the event the City is hosting.

"It'll be a lot of fun," says Harder.