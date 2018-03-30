A Winkler resident is being honoured by Manitoba's Premier for her volunteer spirit. Kathy Hildebrand will be recognized for her generosity and volunteerism at the 35th Annual Volunteer Manitoba Awards later this month in Winnipeg.

"As a volunteer you're looking to fill a need," Hildebrand says. "Over the years the Lord has given me many different opportunities... where I could fill a void."

Hildebrand has worked with Habitat for Humanity, local churches and in education, working with and supporting immigrant families who are homeschooling their children.

"Everyone is busy... but the most valuable thing you have to offer is your time," she says. "When you believe in a cause, then I think it's important you get behind them and do what you can to fill in the gaps."

Later this month, Hildebrand will take part in a private reception with Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister before the awards gala.

While a high honour, she says recognition is never the driver for volunteers, "when you're doing the work, it's not with that in view," Hildebrand says. "You're always looking for who you can help."

The event is organized by Volunteer Manitoba.

"For over 40 years, Volunteer Manitoba has proudly promoted, supported and celebrated community engagement in Manitoba," Rob Albo says, Board President of Volunteer Manitoba. "We are thrilled to be able to recognize the hard work and commitment of Manitoba's volunteers at the awards dinner."

The gala takes place April 19th in Winnipeg.