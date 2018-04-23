Winkler Youth Unite To Clean Streets And Ditches Of Winter Debris

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

An initiative that began around 13 years ago with one church taking to the streets and ditches around Winkler to clean-up, has evolved into an annual cleanathon involving youth from The Bunker and multiple churches.

The event acts as a community service, but also as a fundraiser for the Bunker's upcoming mission trip to Puerto Rico.winkler youth clean up april2018 2Clean-up along Pembina Avenue

The Bunker's Harold Espinosa, who was instrumental in starting the annual cleanathon over a decade ago, says the event brings a lot of unity and "shows how much we love Winkler."

Madison Hildebrand participated in the clean-up. "I really like that I have a way to give back because sometimes it's kind of hard for younger people to give to their community, so by doing this, I feel like I'm kind of making my contribution."

During Saturday's clean-up, the youth filled a total of 3 and a half large bins with garbage.

Youth will be out again this coming Saturday as well as Saturday, May 5th.

winkler youth clean up april2018 3More than 3 bins of garbage were filled during Saturday's efforts

 

