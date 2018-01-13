Winners For 2017 Morden Elks Cash Lottery Announced

The Morden Elks close their 2017 year with the winners of their Elks cash lottery.

Murray Hamm of Selkirk won $1,000 for third, Howie Link and John Murray of Morden won $2,000 for second, and Dale and Diane Lambert of Morden won $10,000.

Around for over 60 years, Morden Elks has been assisting the community with an emphasis on children.

Elks Member Glen Ritchie says this was their fourth lottery fundraiser helping out a number of initiatives over that time helping out the Tabor Home, and raising funds for the Morden Daycare Centre.

Over 2017 major projects supported by the Morden Elks included $10,000 towards the construction of the picnic shelter at the Morden splash park and $12,000 for the purchase of equipment at the Boundary Trails Health Centre.

All money raised from the lottery will be used to support numerous community projects.