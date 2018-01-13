Winners For 2017 Morden Elks Cash Lottery Announced

Details
Category: Local News
Glenn Ritchie of the Morden Elks presents the $10,000 cheque to Dale and Dianne Lambert of Morden, winners of the 2017 Elks cash lottery.

The Morden Elks close their 2017 year with the winners of their Elks cash lottery.

Murray Hamm of Selkirk won $1,000 for third, Howie Link and John Murray of Morden won $2,000 for second, and Dale and Diane Lambert of Morden won $10,000.

Around for over 60 years, Morden Elks has been assisting the community with an emphasis on children.

Elks Member Glen Ritchie says this was their fourth lottery fundraiser helping out a number of initiatives over that time helping out the Tabor Home, and raising funds for the Morden Daycare Centre.

Over 2017 major projects supported by the Morden Elks included $10,000 towards the construction of the picnic shelter at the Morden splash park and $12,000 for the purchase of equipment at the Boundary Trails Health Centre.

All money raised from the lottery will be used to support numerous community projects.

