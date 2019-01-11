Winter An Opportunity To Prepare For Summer Blooms

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Many may feel looking ahead to summer may be premature; however, Morden's Communities in Bloom (CIB) committee is hard at work, planning to achieve a perfect score.

When it comes to CIB, there are many components to the program which a community is graded on, and winter is the perfect time to get a head start, Morden's Community Services and Events Manager Clare Agnew says.

"We have to prepare a written document for them; I think the winter is a good time for doing that because we may have a little more time than in spring when everything is changing."

Agnew adds spring and summer aren't the only seasons the program focuses on, but the year as a whole.

Currently, the committee is preparing information for the judges, taking photos to include Morden's outdoor skating rinks, help people decorate and take care of their yards over the holidays, and maintaining the tidiness of the community over the winter months.

Agnew says Morden needs to put more emphasis on community involvement, allowing both schools and businesses to become more engaged with this initiative.

CIB is more than flowers and pretty gardens, Agnew says, the program encompasses environmental work and community tidiness, maintaining community history, and urban forestry.

The last few times Morden has participated in CIB, they've yet to obtain the full five out of five blooms, which Agnew attributes to lack of communication.

"We need to present the information more completely than we have in the past. Many of the categories that we did receive full credit for, I think we are doing some of that work, we may just have not presented it."

Some of those components include the historic homes and Confederation Park, the city's ash strategy, and compost programs; if Morden highlights these, Agnew believes it's possible for Morden to obtain full marks.

Having their first committee meeting, Agnew says they have several plans to achieve those full blooms, the group is organizing the city clean-up day, planning the judges' tour, making sure to touch on each of the categories of the program.

A new event Morden will have this spring is the Nature and Garden Expo. Developing the details is still ongoing; however, Agnew says it will be something to engage the entire community.

Not only will Morden have the chance to participate for five blooms, but the community will also be in the spotlight as the host of the 2019 CIB Provincial Conference.

Agnew says it will be a lot of work to plan for CIB in addition to the conference, but is excited to showcase all Morden has to offer.

More Local News

Winter An Opportunity To Prepare For Summer Blooms

Many may feel looking ahead to summer may be premature; however, Morden's Communities in Bloom (CIB) committee is hard at work, planning to achieve a perfect score. When it comes to CIB, there are…

Pallister Makes Trip To Altona, Visits Town's Biggest Employer

Manitoba's premier made a stop in Altona on Thursday to tour the town's biggest employer. Brian Pallister got a chance to see some of the things Friesens Corporation is doing as a leader in the North…

Bucking National Trend BTHC Foundation Receives Record Funding

While non-profits have seen a decline in charitable giving across Canada, the Pembina Valley remains a strong community supporter, as evidenced at the Boundary Trails Health Centre Foundation. "We…

Winkler Comic-Con Cancelled

It was sad news for comic enthusiasts today, with the announcement Winkler's Comic-Con would not be taking place this year. Winkler's was the first Comic-Con in Manitoba to take place outside of…

Meth Bust In Winkler Ends In Trafficking Charges

Two local residents are facing drug charges as the result of an on-going methamphetamine trafficking investigation. The investigation concluded yesterday afternoon in a search warrant executed by…

Growing Population Changing Dynamic For Recent Filipino Newcomers

Over the last decade, the Pembina Valley region has welcomed many newcomers, hundreds from the Philippines. During the recent holiday season, a number of community gatherings were held, bringing…

More Affordable Housing Units Coming To Morden

In the next few years, Morden could have another 60 affordable housing units for people living with a low income. Anhart Homes Manitoba is the most recent extension of Anhart Community Housing, a…

Recreation Revenue, Investments On The Rise In Winkler

The City of Winkler saw a number of windfalls in the 2018 budget, propelled by revenue from the local pool and return on investments. A hot summer and excitement over recent upgrades contributed to a…

Altona Police Chief Doesn't Want You To Make It Easy For Thieves

The Altona Police Service is highlighting several tips on how to protect your valuables following a pair of recent snowmobile thefts in the community, According to Police Chief Perry Batchelor, the…

Carman And Dufferin Helipad Getting Closer To Construction Phase

One year ago the Town of Carman and R.M. of Dufferin decided to move forward on a helipad project to help accommodate STARS landings in the area. "Transport Canada has provided the specifications it…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login