Winter Fair Registers Attendance Drop

The 2018 Royal Manitoba Winter Fair featured great entertainment, more livestock entries but attracted fewer visitors.

The week-long fair drew to a close on Saturday evening at the Keystone Centre.

Ron Kristjansson, General Manager at the Provincial Exhibition reported a slight decrease in visitors this year with just under 110,000 people passing through the admission gates. “Attendance was down slightly from last year but we recognize that Easter weekend is a busy time and the return of the - 30-degree weather may have deterred some guests from coming out.” Said Kristjansson. “We had many happy families tell us just how much the fair means to them. The wide variety of competition, entertainment options, shopping experiences and socializing is what has made the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair such a lasting part of their lives and the community of southwestern Manitoba.”

Kristjansson also credited the staff and the hundreds of volunteers for another successful event.

President of the Provincial Exhibition, Brent Miller reflected on this year’s fair and the accomplishments of the past week. “As the 111th RMWF comes to a close we look back at a very successful week.” Said Miller. “The Royal Manitoba Winter Fair gives thousands of kids and families a chance to touch, feel and experience agriculture. Our communities are changing and with more families living off the farm, our events have become even more relevant than ever.”

The Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba is an organization with the purpose of highlighting agriculture and linking urban and rural through education and awareness while providing entertainment, community pride and economic enhancement of the region. The Provincial

Exhibition produces three annual events; the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair, the Manitoba Summer Fair and Manitoba Ag Ex.

The group’s next event will be the Manitoba Summer Fair coming up June 6-10, 2018 at the Keystone Centre.