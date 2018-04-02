Winter Fair Registers Attendance Drop

Spring Break in Morden will be anything but boring with new sports being offered exclusively during Spring Break.

Click to learn more and find out how you can register your children.

Details
Category: Local News

The 2018 Royal Manitoba Winter Fair featured great entertainment, more livestock entries but attracted fewer visitors.

The week-long fair drew to a close on Saturday evening at the Keystone Centre.

Ron Kristjansson, General Manager at the Provincial Exhibition reported a slight decrease in visitors this year with just under 110,000 people passing through the admission gates. “Attendance was down slightly from last year but we recognize that Easter weekend is a busy time and the return of the - 30-degree weather may have deterred some guests from coming out.” Said Kristjansson. “We had many happy families tell us just how much the fair means to them. The wide variety of competition, entertainment options, shopping experiences and socializing is what has made the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair such a lasting part of their lives and the community of southwestern Manitoba.”

Kristjansson also credited the staff and the hundreds of volunteers for another successful event.

President of the Provincial Exhibition, Brent Miller reflected on this year’s fair and the accomplishments of the past week. “As the 111th RMWF comes to a close we look back at a very successful week.” Said Miller. “The Royal Manitoba Winter Fair gives thousands of kids and families a chance to touch, feel and experience agriculture. Our communities are changing and with more families living off the farm, our events have become even more relevant than ever.”

The Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba is an organization with the purpose of highlighting agriculture and linking urban and rural through education and awareness while providing entertainment, community pride and economic enhancement of the region. The Provincial

Exhibition produces three annual events; the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair, the Manitoba Summer Fair and Manitoba Ag Ex.

The group’s next event will be the Manitoba Summer Fair coming up June 6-10, 2018 at the Keystone Centre.

More Local News

Diversitas Discusses The Difficult Topic Of Antisemitism

With the recent controversy of the United States announcing they will recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s national capital and an increase in hate crimes against Jewish people, learning about…

Winkler Police Adds New Leadership Role

The future of the Winkler Police Service continues to take shape with the announcement long-time member Chris Kalansky will take on the role of Deputy Chief. "The organization is moving forward... we…

Spring Break in Morden will be anything but boring with new sports being offered exclusively during Spring Break.

Click to learn more and find out how you can register your children.

Protecting Grassland Preserves The Fabric Of Rural Communities

Part of the cultural identity of rural communities stems from the ecosystem which they are situated in; for the Pembina Valley, it's grasslands. As the most prominent biome in our region and concern…

Winkler Expanding North Of PTH 14

Development continues in Winkler north of PTH 14. Key to the expansion, the city is installing a new road, Northland Parkway, from Northlands Parkway Collegiate to 15th St. North. The road is…

Winter Fair Registers Attendance Drop

The 2018 Royal Manitoba Winter Fair featured great entertainment, more livestock entries but attracted fewer visitors. The week-long fair drew to a close on Saturday evening at the Keystone Centre.…

Work Doesn't Stop For STARS As Winter Comes To An End

STARS Air Ambulance took to the skies 150 times since January. This is consistent with the last couple of years explains Director of Provincial Operations At STARS Manitoba Grant Therrien. With March…

Popular Lake Minnewasta Skating Trail May Return In 2019

This winter, Morden's Dave Penner decided to create a skating trail on Lake Minnewasta. Seeing how much use the trail received was heartwarming explains Penner. "Extremely happy, and uplifting…

Spring Time Tips For Pet Care

Jacqueline Enns, a veterinarian at the Winkler Veterinary Clinic, said springtime sparks conversations around pet vaccinations. "This is the time of year for sure, when the weather gets nicer, that…

Back To The Bible Finds Huge Support In Pembina Valley

Back to the Bible's mission to spread solid biblical teaching across Canada is heavily supported by donors in the Pembina Valley. In fact, Southern Manitoba donations represent 40 percent of their…

Bathing Improvements Reducing Anxiety, Need For Medication For Salem Residents

The benefits of a recent project at Salem Home in Winkler is already being noticed. Upgrades have taken place in each of the homes five bathing rooms. Improvements include new anti-slip flooring in…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

02
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

02 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





03
Apr
2018
Get Better Together

03 April 2018 1:00 pm

Swan Lake First Nation





03
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

03 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





03
Apr
2018
Retirement, Farm Succession, Estate Planning Seminar

03 April 2018 - 04 April 2018, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Morden Access Event Centre - Community Hall





04
Apr
2018
Altona Curling Club Fish Fry

04 April 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Rhineland Pioneer Centre





04
Apr
2018
Gardening in MB

04 April 2018 6:30 pm

Regional Connections Altona, Altona





04
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

04 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





Login