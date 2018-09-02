With Cannabis Legalization Looming, Medical Professionals Offer Advice

With the cannabis legalization date approaching in less than two months, medical professionals are trying to educate the public on the substance.

Jocelyn Reimer, a Medical Officer of Health with Manitoba Health, explains because it's a plant, people will view cannabis as completely safe.

"Cannabis is indeed a plant, but that doesn't mean that it safe," says Reimer, "Like tobacco or opium, where we get morphine from, there [are] many risks associated with it."

If someone is thinking of smoking cannabis for recreational purposes, Reimer advises seeking aid from a medical professional to make sure cannabis would be the correct path, and research their family history for mental illness.

Chris Summerville, CEO of the Schizophrenia Society of Canada, explains the strength of the main mind-altering or psychoactive ingredients found in cannabis today is much more potent than it was decades ago. THC counts have increased from 1.5 percent in 1970 to 28 percent in 2018.

He notes the risk of developing psychosis in youth is amplified by up to twelve times with the use of high THC prior to age 15 and is greater for people under 25-years of age.

"When you use THC, it can certainly interfere with the brain," Summerville says, adding anything stronger than 15 percent is too powerful.

With places in the U.S., like Colorado, there had been very few changes in the amount of cannabis consumed, with levels across the board staying relatively the same. According to Reimer, a slight increase in consumption occured among adults in their mid-thirties, but overall, Reimer says it's a good sign for Manitoba.

A vital warning Reimer gives is to not drive while high, because it will have a similarity to drunk driving with slower reaction times to event around the vehicle.

She also notes smoking Cannabis can have similar effects to the lungs like smoking a cigarette.

If someone is experiencing a dependency or addiction to cannabis, Reimer suggests to call the Manitoba Addictions Help Line found on the Manitoba Government website.