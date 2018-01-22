Woman Charged in String of Morris Break and Enters

A 42 year old woman has been arrested and charged in a string of break-and-enters and thefts in the Morris area.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 14, Morris RCMP was alerted to a suspicious person walking down a back lane, carrying a wide variety of items. Once located, the woman provided a false name as well as the reason for carrying the items in her possession. She was released without arrest.
However, officers followed-up on her story and began to investigate the area where the lady was last seen. They eventually learned the woman's real identity and that the items she was carrying were in fact stolen. A search warrant was issued for a home on McMillan Street in Morris where evidence was found related to several unsolved break and enters in the area. Jolene O'Bara is facing two counts of possession of property by crime, two counts of trafficking in property by crime, identity fraud, theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, trespass at night, obstructing justice, resisting arrest and failing to comply with probation.
She was remanded into custody with a court date scheduled for Monday, January 22.Morris RCMP continue to investigate.
