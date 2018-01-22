Woman Charged in String of Morris Break and Enters

Rhineland Municipality Moving To Three Ward System Rhineland Municipality has taken the first official steps towards changing its ward system. Council has given 1st and 2nd reading to a bylaw that will reduce the number of wards from six down to…

Canadians Say They Will Ditch Loblaws After Bread Scandal According to a recent survey, ten percent of Canadians say they will stop shopping at Loblaws after news broke of a bread-pricing scandal. The supermarket chain, which includes Real Canadian…

"Stop Sticks" Help End Dangerous Attempt To Flee From Police Police have named the four facing charges after officers were led on chase through Winkler. On Friday, January 19, shortly after 10:00 p.m, members of the Winkler Police Service were following a…

Pregnant Wife And Children Miraculously Recover From Crash, "God Listens" A local family says they survived an unimaginable tragedy thanks to the community's support and their faith. On March 19 Assani Muhanzi's life was turned upside down after he received a call his…

STARS Hopes Farm Show Leads To More Support Staff with STARS air ambulance spent time at Manitoba AgDays in Brandon this past week promoting what they do and working to raise more private support. Over the past number of years, STARS has set…

"There Is A Need In This Area" Women Walking Through Infertility Coming Together "There is a need in this area." That according to Amanda Nickel who is leading a support group for women walking the hard journey through infertility. Nickel was eventually put on a waiting list for…

Popular Ag Days Has Hundred Person Waiting List The three day Manitoba Ag Days show wrapped up Thursday in Brandon at the Keystone Centre. Ag Days General Manager Kristen Phillips said it was a fantastic show. "The exhibitors are telling us that…

All Red River Snowmobile Trails Open A total of 188 kilometres of trail has been groomed by the Red River Trail Grooming Association. "All trails are open and they're looking in very good shape," said Allen McVicar, president of Red…

Winkler Police Arrest 2 Men For Cocaine Possession Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop revealed over $6,000 of cocaine. On Thursday evening Winkler Police initiated a traffic stop on a truck as part of a drug trafficking…

Winkler Car Chase Ends With Four In Custody Winkler Police pursued suspects in a stolen vehicle throughout the city Friday night. With the assistance of multiple police agencies four people were apprehended as well as firearms and ammunition…

Roundabout, 1st St. Improvements Priorities In Morden 2018 Budget Capital projects were highlighted in the City of Morden's 2018 budget, which was presented to the public last week. The 2018 budget could be as much as $34.1 million. This is because the City has…

Local Students Engage In Sustainability Conference A Generating Momentum conference was held in Altona for the first time ever. Forty-six middle year students gathered at the Millennium Exhibition Centre to learn about sustainable land use around the…

R.M. Dufferin and Town of Carman Look to Accommodate STARS Landings The R.M. of Dufferin and Town of Carman are considering building a helipad at Carman Memorial Hospital. STARS Air Ambulance has approached the municipalities about the possibility. Dufferin Reeve,…

Enjoy the Spring-like Weather While it Lasts Right now, it feels like spring has sprung in the middle of January. However, Environment Canada Meteorologist Terri Lang says to enjoy it while it lasts. The temperatures are unfortunately are not…