Woman Creates 'Altona Rocks' Game

Details
Altona resident Anna Reimer has created a new game the whole town can participate in.

anna reimerAnna Reimer creator of the Altona Rocks game

The game is called Altona Rocks, and participants can paint their own rocks and hide them in a safe and visible location in Altona.

The participant is allowed to keep the rock. However, another option is to take a photo of the rock they've found and post it on the "Altona Rocks" facebook group, and then hide it again."When you have painted a rock, just go place it for someone to find," said Reimer.

."Anybody can join. When you have painted a rock, take a picture and post it on that group so that people know this is the rock to look for," explained Reimer

Reimer thinks this will be a fun summer activity that anyone can take part in.She also recommends marking your rocks with #altonarocks, so that people know it's a part of the game.

The idea for the game began when Reimer's sister-in-law told her about the Tilbury Rocks game, that is played in Tilbury, Ontario.

"I think this is a way for kids and adults to express their art," said Reimer, who enjoys creating art herself. She painted a rock specifically for her son's graduation that has to do with his career choice.

Reimer stressed the most important thing to keep in mind for the game is safety. She wants people to be mindful and respectful of where the rocks are left.

"Personal safety is number one. We don't want people, especially kids, to go onto streets and stuff like that," said Reimer, reminding people not to trespass onto private property. The rocks should also not be hidden in the grass, since lawnmowers could hit them.

People interested in learning more about the game can join the facebook group, called Altona Rocks.

 

 

 

