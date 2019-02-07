Woman Issued Ticket After Driving Into Business

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest is Saturday, Feb 16, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at... Details Here

One woman is facing charges after driving into a storefront on Norquay Dr. in Winkler.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m on January 30, police received a report of a vehicle that had driven into a business and fled the scene. The unoccupied vehicle was located a short time later parked at a store on Navigator Road. Police observed a female enter the vehicle and begin to drive away, at which time police proceeded to conduct a traffic stop.

Police say the female initially denied the allegations but later admitted to accidentally driving into the store and fleeing the scene because she did not possess a driver’s licence. The 49 year old female was issued tickets for driving without holding a valid driver’s licence and failing to give the required information.

The vehicle sustained a significant amount damage as a result of the accident and was towed from the scene.

Rhineland, Altona Officials Meet With New AMM Executive

Area municipal officials had the opportunity to meet with the new executive of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities (AMM). Representatives with the Municipality of Rhineland and officials from…

Morden Looking At Solutions For Snow Removal Challenges

Merchants of Stephen Street in Morden have been looking to the city for aid in snow removal, with a main focus on the downtown sidewalks. Currently, businesses on Thornhill get their snow cleared by…

Town Of Morris Looking For Info On Highway 75

The mayor of Morris is growing frustrated over the lack of information flowing from the province in regards to the flood-proofing of Highway 75. Scott Crick says he's hopeful they'll see more…

UPDATE: South Clinic Re-Opened At C.W Wiebe Medical Centre

The C.W Wiebe Medical Centre in Winkler has reopened its South Clinic after an electrical fire in a rooftop heating unit. While there was no damage to the building other than the heating unit, the…

Phishing Scam Makes Text Appear To Be From Yourself

A number of Bell MTS customers around the region recently received texts appearing to be from themselves. The contents of the text mention an issue with last month's billing resulting in a refund.…

World-Renowned Artist Brings Work Home To Winkler

Shirley Elias was born and raised in Winkler and has found success worldwide, firstly as a concert pianist and secondly as a painter. Elias has performed on stages across Canada, recorded three CDs,…

Morden Triathlon Back For 2019 As Qualifier For World Championships

After taking a year off due to low volunteer numbers, Morden's 35th Triathlon will be back with a bang, now as a qualifier for the International Triathlon Union (ITU) World Triathlon Multisport…

Following Through On Parent Feedback, GVSD Launches Online Literacy Initiative

The Garden Valley School Division (GVSD) has launched a new online literacy initiative. Janice Krahn, GVSD's Assistant Superintendent of Programs & Curriculum, says the new initiative is following…

Water Rates Rising In Winkler

Water rates are rising in Winkler after an increase at the Pembina Valley Water Coop (PVWC). The price is rising by $0.82 per 1000 gallons, to $8.98. The rate increase became effective January 1.…

