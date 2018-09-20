Woman Named In Morden Armed Robbery

A Winnipeg woman is facing a number of charges after an armed robbery Tuesday night in Morden.

Around 5:10 p.m police were dispatched to Olympic Source for Sports in Morden regarding a female that was caught leaving the store with numerous unpaid items. When workers confronted her in the parking lot she pulled out a knife. The female then fled the scene on foot.

Police contained an area and began a systematic search for the suspect but were unable to locate the suspect. However, at 6:00 p.m police observed a female matching the description of the suspect crossing Mountain St. north of Thornhill St. The suspect was carrying a backpack and was seen walking into a backyard on Birchwood Dr.

Officers pursued the female into the yard and ordered her to stop, which she eventually did. Police say she was taken into custody without incident. A search of her property revealed several items including two zip-lock bags of methamphetamine, a small silver replica handgun, multiple break-in tools, assorted women's clothing with Olympic Sports tags as well as a large plastic bag of an unknown white powder substance.

27-year-old Erika Dawn Marie Fiddler is charged with one count of robbery, two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possessing break-in instruments.

She has been remanded into custody and transported to the Women's Correctional Facility in Headingley where she awaits her next court appearance.