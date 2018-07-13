Women Encouraged To Take Leadership Roles In Community

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

Nine women attended the Women in Politics gathering, learning what being a public servant all entails.

The event was led by Morden Councillor Heather Francis, who says it was an open discussion focused on women in municipal politics. She notes the representation of women in office is incredibly low.

"We're currently at 18 percent in Manitoba of female representation, so we need to work on getting that higher for sure," she says. "The UN statistic is 30 percent as a minimum for ensuring that women's interests are represented at the table, so we have a lot of work to do."

Francis says seeing a number of women attend the event was encouraging. Even if they had no intention of running, she says it's still important to see women having a vested interest in the inner workings of the community. During the event, Francis discussed what is all required of a councillor, the sacrifices a person needs to make including time commitments, and the process of running for office.

Francis says for those wanting to make a difference in their community and become a councillor, she has these suggestions for driven candidates: "Do your homework, research the issues at hand; get to know exactly what the job entails, it be better for all candidates to go into it with a full expectation and realization the amount of time and work it takes to be on the council."

People shouldn't feel bogged down by a fear that they aren't qualified Francis says. She notes people should double down on the desire to educate themselves and be informed on the issues facing the city.

Winkler council candidate Karina Bueckert attended the evening as an opportunity to learn about what it means to be a city councillor. She says the evening was informative and was an opportunity to have a discussion on politics and hear different opinions from women from different areas in the Pembina Valley.

"It was nice to have my eyes opened again to the unified stance that the next generation is taking in Morden, Winkler, and the RM of Stanley. To have that unified stance talked about so often is very encouraging."

Informative sessions for general candidates will be held in Morden July 25 and September 5 for anyone interested in learning more about the position as a councillor.

 

More Local News

Heat Warning In Effect As Temperatures Rise For The Weekend

All of Southern Manitoba is under a Heat Warning today (July13th). Natalie Hasell with Environment Canada says the criteria for a Heat Warning is when two or more consecutive days reach 32 degrees…

Women Encouraged To Take Leadership Roles In Community

Nine women attended the Women in Politics gathering, learning what being a public servant all entails. The event was led by Morden Councillor Heather Francis, who says it was an open discussion…

After Recent Drownings, Regional Connections Hosts Newcomer Swim Program

Earlier this month two immigrant Winnipeg men lost their lives at Lake of the Woods. Alesha Hildebrand, Volunteer Coordinator at Regional Connections A report by the Lifesaving Society of Canada…

Winkler's K-9 Unit Closer To Returning

The Winkler Police Service recently met its new police dog. Police Chief Ryan Hunt explains the new K-9 unit will be together near the end of the year before beginning training. He notes ever since…

Greyhound Freight Services Ending In Winkler/Morden

Greyhound Bus Services will be stopping freight services to the Winkler and Morden area this fall. The move coincides with the closing of all routes and services west of Sudburry, Ontario on October…

New Law Creates "Traumatic Change" For Conservation District Boundaries

After nearly 40 years, huge changes are coming for Manitoba Conservation Districts. Bill 7, known as the the Sustainable Watersheds Bill, recently passed and amends four pieces of legislation. One of…

Endangered Butterflies Released Into Manitoba Wilderness (VIDEO)

Six endangered butterflies raised in captivity have been released into the wild here in southeastern Manitoba. The Assiniboine Park Conservancy says after a multi-year, collaborative research and…

Morden's Phase 2 Skate Park Set In Motion

Phase 2 of Morden's skate park has been in the works for some time, now four years later that plan is coming to fruition. "Phase 2 is the final phase of the skate park in Morden," says Deputy City…

RM of Montcalm To Be Divided With New Electoral Boundaries

The reeve for the RM of Montcalm is unhappy about the 2018 proposed electoral boundary changes. The new Emerson boundary now leaves out Letellier, St Malo, St Pierre-Jolys, St. Jean, and instead is…

New Home Construction Leads Carman/Dufferin Building Permits In First Half Of 2018

The Carman-Dufferin Planning District is on track to keep pace with 2017 building permit numbers. Between January and June 2017 the board issued 58 permits and officials have already approved 59 for…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login