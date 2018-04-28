Women's Shelter Director Reflects On #Metoo Movement

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

"Most of us just want to hold someone accountable, which I don't disagree with, but as long as we hold on too hard to that, it's going to be difficult to move forward."

That from Genesis House Executive Director Ang Braun who is encouraged by the #metoo movement that's seen women across North America speak up on abuse and inequality.

Braun oversees the largest women's shelter in Southern Manitoba and says a fundamental shift is taking place, dispersing the veil of shame victims live under.

"What the 'Me Too' movement has done... is the realization, "we don't have to live like that... this is not ok" and that has given courage to more people to speak up."

However, she says the movement hasn't gone far enough. Instead, Braun would like to see the abusers brought into the picture with a view to rehabilitation. While the shelter provides supports to victims, Braun says gaps exist for men. Truly addressing the problem involves helping the abuser change.

"From a holistic family perspective, we've got to be doing that to really help families," Braun says. "What I would like to see is an 'All Of Us' movement, we need to be taking care of everyone, not just women that have suffered abuse, there needs to be support on a broader scale."

In the end, Braun says the #metoo movement needs to move away from the desire to blame someone, to supporting couples and families. She notes many women they work with inquire about finding help for their husbands, "it's not all been bad," Braun says. Instead, men need support to create a safe, healthy home.

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





28
Apr
2018
Mental Health Workshop: Promoting Wellness and Helping Youth

28 April 2018 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

MacGregor EMC, MacGregor





28
Apr
2018
SPRING Vendor SALE!

28 April 2018 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Reinfeld Community Centre





28
Apr
2018
Bunker Fish Fry Fundraiser

28 April 2018 - 29 April 2018, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Winkler Mennonite Church, Winkler





28
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

28 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





28
Apr
2018
Back Forty 70's Show

28 April 2018 7:00 pm

Kenmor Theatre, Morden





