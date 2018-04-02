Work Doesn't Stop For STARS As Winter Comes To An End

STARS Air Ambulance took to the skies 150 times since January.

This is consistent with the last couple of years explains Director of Provincial Operations At STARS Manitoba Grant Therrien. With March having a record number of missions compared to previous years.

With steady missions to the South region of the province, nearing the end of Winter and the begging of Spring tends to have different types of missions than during the Summer says, Therrien.

"This particular quarter of the year is one where we see a high number of inter-facility transfers. We see a lot of patients with flu type symptoms, pneumonia, medical illnesses that evolve and require STARS to come in, care for, and transport these patients."

Therrien says there are also a number of crashes and other incidents that they respond to as well.

"Whenever STARS is dispatched it’s because somebody is suffering from a critical illness or injury and requires critical care." Says Therrien.

With a radius of approximately 300 kilometres around Winnipeg, the STARS helicopter cruises at around 240 kilometres per hour to reach those in need.

Terrien says in their current capacity they are capable of an increase in missions if the need continues to rise

Every mission has two pilots, a flight nurse and paramedic with critical care backgrounds, and support from a STARS physician, with all the equipment of an intensive care unit.

Maintaining this live-saving service doesn't come cheap, with an approximate budget of $5,400 a mission. Running a STARS base 24/7 costs around $10,000,000 annually.

"Patients are never billed for services provided by STARS," explains Therrien. "I like to think if you're reacquiring our services you're having a pretty bad day. Fortunate for us we have a blended funding model."

A large percentage of funding comes from the government says Therrien, with other funding by donations through STARS’ foundation.

Over the last fiscal year, STARS had around 715 missions, the highest amount since their establishment in Manitoba.

Therrien explains the support they are given allows them to have this service available.

"It’s a real privilege for STARS to be in the province helping. We can't do it alone, we rely on the support of everyone in rural Manitoba who get behind the program, as well as the partners we work with. All with the same goal, which is to save lives."