World War Travel Guide Visits Sites Of Canadian Sacrifices

A history teacher from Yellowknife visited Morden to give a presentation for people wanting a unique travel experience.

Since 2009, Loralea Wark has been travelling to Europe with her students and with interested parties, visiting historically significant World War I and World War II locations.

Wark explains history needs to be remembered, preventing us from repeating the mistakes of the past. And with fewer of those who served still around, she says it's the duty of the next generation to carry their stories.

"Because of the aging population of our veterans, it is very important to pick up the torch and carry on and remember why they fought and what they provided for us in what they did. There's a lot going on in the world right now and we need to remember what they did for us and why and that we don't want to do it again."

She explains visiting the sites where Canadians sacrificed their lives for the freedom of others is surreal. Students have to study a Canadian soldier, learning about their life and service, before going on the trip to Europe. This realization hits students hard says Wark, real people who had real lives, not just a name in a book.

War TripLoralea Wark has taken this trip 12 times. She hopes everyone has the opportunity to see how the World Wars truly affected the world. Almost every student has an emotional response says Wark, some cry, while others become silent as the feel the reality of what had transpired.

Each trip has been incredibly emotional, says Wark, and it's important to see what the cost of freedom was. When they visit the graves of these soldiers, many students burst into tears she says, it happens to others too who visit the graves of family members who served in the wars.

"I think it's a great opportunity for every Canadian, I think it's something every Canadian should do. It really opens your eyes to understand exactly what it is to be Canadian and what was sacrificed for us."

