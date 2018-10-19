YFC: The Station Set To Re-open Soon

Repairs continue at YFC: The Station in Altona following a water leak at the start of September. The incident caused thousands of dollars in damage to floors, counters, and electronics.

Marty Falk, co-director at The Station, says the flooring replacement should be complete this week.

"It's been a bit of process but in the end, it'll be good," he said.

Falk expects the youth centre to re-open in the next few weeks despite some remaining clean-up, and some mouldings and countertops to install.

"For the time being...we'll just put some tables up and we can operate out of our own building which would be very nice."

The Station has been operating out of Victory Family Church two nights a week since the water leak, and Falk thanks the local church for opening its doors.

"Otherwise the kids that come to the youth centre would have nowhere to go. To us, obviously it's very important to have that place, and I think it's also a very good place for the community, it helps a lot of kids and it's great to see such community support."