You Can Register Online For Provincial Election

Toward the end of 2017, legislation was passed to call for Elections Manitoba to make a permanent list of voters. Elections Manitoba Manager of Communications and Public Information Alison Mitchell explains what it was like before this decision.

"For each election, a new voters list was created from scratch by staff going door to door and adding people to the list," says Mitchell. "As of 2017, we have this legislation that requires us to keep a permanent register."

She says the public expects more services to be provided online in this manner, from all sorts of businesses. Mitchell adds they're glad they can provide it. You can still register in person, over the phone if you have the proper identification.

Mitchell notes Manitoba is the second last jurisdiction in the nation to have a permanent voter register. Though some provinces don't have the online option, Manitoba is catching up with having a permanent register to avoid creating a new voters list every time.

She says advance registration is not necessary to vote in an election, though, because you can bring your ID to a voting location and you can be added there. However, Mitchell says, the ease and convenience of the register will hopefully move people to take the opportunity to go online and check to see if they are registered. She says you can also update your information online. New voters, including those who turned 18, or recently became Canadian citizens, can use the online method as well. She adds you require identification using a driver's license or enhanced ID number, as well as scanning and uploading other pieces of ID using a cell phone.