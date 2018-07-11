Young Farmer Wins New Bin, Gearing Up For Record Harvest Attempt

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Details
A young local farmer received a jumpstart this week as the recipient of a new grain bin.

While Harvest for Kids organizers received a number of bins from Meridian Manufacturing ahead of their world-record harvest attempt, they were able to give one away to the local agricultural community. After receiving thousands of entries from across North America, Elm Creek farmer Colin Penner was named the winner.

"This is significant, this will definitely help," Penner says.

He notes the family is also hoping to take part in the Harvest for Kids Guinness World Record attempt this summer. "To have that much horsepower in a field, that's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

The August 4 harvest is expected to draw up to 20,000 visitors to the 320-acre field south of Winkler. The event is in support of Children Camps International, helping sponsor kids to attend camp in the developing world.

Harvest for Kids National Director Dave Thiessen says their work would not be possible without local supporters. "We've been so blessed by the community," he says, from corporate sponsorship to individual donations to send a child to camp in places like India.

Currently, organizers say they need at least 170 more combines to meet their goal of 300.

