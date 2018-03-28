Young Winkler Entrepreneurs Connect With Experienced Mentors

Spring Break in Morden will be anything but boring with new sports being offered exclusively during Spring Break.

Young entrepreneurs had the chance to network and learn how to launch and scale their company at a workshop Tuesday in Winkler.
    
The event was hosted by Futurpreneur Canada's Business Development Associate, Liz Pelton, and a group of ambitious entrepreneurs.

Futurpreneur is a national non-profit organization that's been in business for over 21 years helping young entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 39 to start businesses.

Pelton said the goal of Tuesday's event in Winkler was to share the kind of support Futurpreneur provides to young entrepreneurs to help them get their businesses started.  "What we do to get them off the ground is we help them write their business plans and to prepare two years worth of financial projections so they can officially apply for funding through us," said Pelton. She said Futurpreneur gives up to $15,000 to help young entrepreneurs.  Entrepreneurs are also paired with a mentor for two years, who is an industry expert.

Pelton said Futurpreneur is looking to invest in the next generation of entrepreneurs in this region. She noted last year Futurpreneur helped launch 66 new business, and many of them were in rural areas.

After 2 years in business, local entrepreneur, Eric Sawatzky was at a place where he needed help to continue and grow his business, and that's when he reached out to Futurpreneur. Sawatsky runs Reflection Auto Detailing in Winkler.
    
Sawatsky said he's definitely noticed a difference since partnering with Futurpreneur. He said the mentorship is what's helped him the most.  

Kurtis Fox owner of Rise Athletics in Winkler, formerly known as The Muscle Hut, was one of the presenting entrepreneurs and has gone through the Futurpreneur program. He said having a mentor or organization like Futurpreneur that provides mentorship, can be crucial in developing a successful business.

"Realistically, most start-ups are built around an interest or hobby that you have, so you're super passionate about that product or that service, and then you turn it into a business and then all of a sudden you realize you need to know a little bit about everything.  You got to know a bit about accounting, or you have to know a bit about marketing, sales, and leadership as you start to build a team around you."

futurpreneur 1Around 20 young entrepreneurs took part in Tuesday's workshop

