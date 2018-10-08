Zahid Zehri Champions Mutual Respect In Race For Winkler Council

Zahid Zehri is making a second run for Winkler city council. While he didn't win a seat in 2014, Zehri says he was encouraged by the voter turnout and didn't want to disappoint his growing supporters.

"I was overwhelmed by the support," he says.

As a first generation Canadian, Zehri says he considers Winkler home.

"I have so many friends in this community, they're very caring, loving and respectful. The community has given so much to my family, so I thought the best way to thank them was to give back and serve them."

With rapid growth, Zehri says a long-term vision is needed for Winkler. "Our region has to look ahead, not to the next four years, but the next 20."

Zehri's vision includes prioritizing transportation and creating bicycle lanes around the city.

Mutual respect is another pillar of a healthy community, he says.

"So many people are coming here, and not everybody is the same colour or religion. There are also different cultures... so we need to talk about the people. We need to make sure we have mutual respect. It's part of the city council's job to create an environment where people feel like home. They should not be isolated or neglected."

Recreation opportunities and places to express different faiths are also crucial to making a community feel like home, he says.

"If we don't address those things it means the person isn't moving here or integrating 100 percent, they are here but do they feel Winkler is home?"

Zehri joins eight others running for six council seats, including incumbents Andrew Froese, Michael Grenier, Marvin Plett, Don Fehr and Henry Siemens. The challengers are Karina Bueckert, Don Cruickshank and Jerry Friesen. Current Mayor Martin Harder has been elected by acclamation.