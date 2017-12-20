Christmas Made in Manitoba - In Review

Merry Christmas, and welcome to a very special edition of Made in Manitoba. Over the past couple weeks we've been opening our Christmas Cafe daily on the Morning Show, inviting performers from across Southern Manitoba to join us in studio to share a favourite Christmas carol, hymn or song.

Many of our guests were families and friends who just like to get together and sing. Meanwhile, others you can find on stages across the province and beyond. Over the next half hour we'll be sharing some of the performances we enjoyed LIVE on the Morning Show as we present a Christmas Cafe Made in Manitoba.