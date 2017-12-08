Christmas Made in Manitoba - Katherine Penfold

This weekend's edition of Christmas Made in Manitoba comes to us from London, England! At least, that's where our guest is right now...Katherine Penfold is originally from Edrins, Manitoba, near Austin and MacGregor -- but is pursuing her music career in London! She just released her first Christmas album, "Keep Christmas With You". A compilation of the classics, like "White Christmas", "Chestnuts roasting on an open Fire", "Let It Snow", "It's Beginning To Look a Lot like Christmas", and more!