Christmas Made in Manitoba - Reg & Andreas

We've been enjoying new Christmas recordings from Manitoba artists throughout the month of December, and this weekend, we present our final guest of the Christmas season. "A Son is Given" is the name of the album, and to serenade us, our guests are Reg & Andreas. Reg Downey is originally from Carberry Manitoba -- and now lives and sings in Denmark. Andreas Flensted-Jensen of Denmark, completes the duo on piano and vocals as well.

Thanks gentlemen for sharing about your music, and your Christmas traditions!