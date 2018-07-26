Made in Manitoba - A.R Cash

Manitoba's Aaron Prociuk is the real deal when it comes to performing a tribute to Johnny Cash. Growing up in the countryside of East St. Paul and inspired by the music biopic “Walk The Line”, Aaron taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 15. After mastering the lead work of Cash's guitarist Luther Perkins, he discovered he had a knack for singing Johnny Cash's music as well.

A.R CASH began in 2013 as a stylistically authentic tribute to Johnny Cash's music from the 1950's through the 1960's, and the members perform as if they’d been together their entire musical careers. With the addition of acclaimed country songstress Ashley Robertson to portray June Carter Cash, they have won the hearts of music lovers throughout the past year performing in sold-out venues across Canada. Backing them is a veritable who's who of Manitoba musicians with the core members being Glen Ambrose (lead guitar), Brian Lucoe (bass/keyboards), and Craig Fraser (drums).

"Our goal is to captivate the audience and bring them back to a time when Johnny Cash was a household name around the world," states Prociuk, "we perform the hits from only that era such as Ring Of Fire, Jackson, and Folsom Prison Blues which makes us unique."

Enjoy this week's edition of Made in Manitoba featuring A.R Cash!