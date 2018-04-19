Made in Manitoba - Alana Levandoski

Details
It's time for Made in Manitoba -- our weekly presentation of Manitoba music. You may remember during the Lenten season we featured Alana Levandoski's song "When Love Meets Dust", for Ash Wednesday falling on Valentine's Day. That led to the release of Alana's latest album "Point Vierge - Thomas Merton's Journey in Song" -- And we will hear music from that album, as well as the insight behind it from Alana Levandoski on today's program. Thanks for joining us!

