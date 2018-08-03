Details
Category: Made in Manitoba Podcasts

This weekend on Made in Manitoba, the beautiful voice of Amanda Kinner. Amanda is a worship leader/singer, and songwriter currently living in Nashville, TN.  She and her husband Daniel have been serving in ministry together since they got married 12 years ago.  Amanda has been leading worship since she was 12 years old, getting her start in the Morden area, when she was well-known and loved by many, as "Amanda Greene". Amanda's heart and passion is to share the incredible news of the gospel through her songs. Enjoy Amanda Kinner and her brand new album "Strong & Brave" 

Made in Manitoba Podcasts

Made in Manitoba - Amanda Kinner

Made in Manitoba - A.R Cash

Made in Manitoba - Kevin & Kim Elias

Made in Manitoba - The Rainy Day Apparel

Made in Manitoba - Onna Lou

Made in Manitoba - Christina Colyn

Made in Manitoba - Nadia Douglas

Made in Manitoba - Loreena McKennitt

Made in Manitoba - Ed Wayne

Made in Manitoba - The Sturgeons

Made in Manitoba - Odder than the Otters

Made in Manitoba - Turn a Phrase

Made in Manitoba - Richard Farrow

Made in Manitoba - Kenzie Jane

Made in Manitoba - Barbara Joy

Made in Manitoba - Alana Levandoski

Made in Manitoba - Wayne Unrau

Made in Manitoba - Soul Purpose

Made in Manitoba - Mike Janzen

Made in Manitoba - Raine Hamilton

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Made in Manitoba Podcasts

Login