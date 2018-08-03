Made in Manitoba - Amanda Kinner

This weekend on Made in Manitoba, the beautiful voice of Amanda Kinner. Amanda is a worship leader/singer, and songwriter currently living in Nashville, TN. She and her husband Daniel have been serving in ministry together since they got married 12 years ago. Amanda has been leading worship since she was 12 years old, getting her start in the Morden area, when she was well-known and loved by many, as "Amanda Greene". Amanda's heart and passion is to share the incredible news of the gospel through her songs. Enjoy Amanda Kinner and her brand new album "Strong & Brave"