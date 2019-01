Welcome to Made in Manitoba! A salute to Manitobans near and far...And for today's guest, Manitoba and places beyond are close to his heart. We are so excited to play a debut solo album from guitar marvel Ariel Posen! Ariel spent much of his childhood on the road, traveling from show to show with his musician parents, eventually starting his own career that found him traveling the globe for his own gigs. So sit back and enjoy Ariel's album "How Long".