This weekend on Made in Manitoba, a band called "D2UR" (pronounced Detour). This band features the powerful vocals of Diane Isbister and the hook-laden riffs of Mike Isbister. Today, we'll highlight some of the tracks from their debut album from 2013, their 2015 album, and their most recent, called "Tic Toc". Thanks for joining us, and enjoy D2UR!