On this weekends edition of Made in Manitoba, a singer/songwriter who got his start playing in a jug band, bought his first electric guitar from Neil Young, and along the way, earned a degree in landscape architecture, spurring on a successful career. Grant Boden's new album is called "Angels, Old Shoes & the Café Blues", and was recorded with musicians and singers from Mexico, Cuba, USA and Canada. Enjoy this album, and our conversation with Grant Boden!