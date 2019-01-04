Made in Manitoba - Katrina Van Humbeck

Happy New Year! And thank you for joining us on Made in Manitoba -- episode one! Thanks to your suggestions, and our connection with local artists, we filled 52 weekends with Manitoba-made music in 2018, and we're hoping to do the same this year. And we'll start, with Winnipeg-based Singer/Songwriter/Pianist/Recording Artist/Educator/and Arranger Katrina Van Humbeck. (That's quite a resume!) Katrina’s debut album, Blue & Beyond, was released in February 2017, and her sophomore album, Doing A New Thing, was just recently released -- So to start the year, Enjoy Katrina Van Humbeck, "Doing a New Thing"...