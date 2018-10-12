Made in Manitoba - Lana Winterhalt

This weekend on Made in Manitoba we have a return visit from Lana Winterhalt, who has just released her very first full-length album titled “If & When”. Lana is a songwriter born and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba. She has been performing for over 15 years, focusing on her own music in the last 8 of those. She describes her new album as a mixture of organic and electronic sounds rich in new melodies, dreamy lyrics, and powerful vocals. Enjoy music from that album as well as our conversation with Lana Winterhalt.