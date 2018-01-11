Made in Manitoba - Lianne Fournier

Welcome to another edition of Made in Manitoba! Our chance to share new music with you, and get to know the people behind the music. This weekend, a Juno Nominee from Winnipeg -- Lianne Fournier! And she wears many hats -- singer/songwriter, jazz musician, composer, recording artist, and music educator, who blends her talents in folk, blues, jazz and funk resulting in a beautifully unique style. Today we're showcasing Lianne's most recent recording, "The Gift".



