Made in Manitoba - Mike Janzen

It's Easter weekend, and our special guest is Manitoba-born and Toronto-based pianist/composer/singer Mike Janzen. Throughout the Lenten season, Mike has been releasing one song per week, to reflect on the season, and what it means to him. His song list is now complete, just in time for Easter weekend. Mike shares his thoughts on what the Lenten season has meant to him, and the blessing of overcoming some of the obstacles he has faced over the past few years.  

 

