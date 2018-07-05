Made in Manitoba - Onna Lou

Details
Category: Made in Manitoba Podcasts

Onna Lou is a singer-songwriter born in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her music fuses Latin pop-rock with Argentine Folk, jazz, Latin American rhythms, tango and even flamenco. Her lyrics make a deep impact on the listener since she strikes the depth of human nature with her sharp-sighted views and her subtle but powerful poetry. The honesty of her melodies is a result of her argentine roots and together with her beautiful and sensitive way of looking at life they make her music truly unique. “Ahora” (Now) is her first album, and our featured album this weekend on Made in Manitoba!

