This weekend on Made in Manitoba, prepare to be uplifted with the contemporary Christian sounds of Soul Purpose! Soul Purpose hails from several communities in South Eastern Manitoba, regularly meeting in Niverville to practice, and record. Their most recent recording is called "Come on Home". Enjoy!
Made in Manitoba - Soul Purpose
