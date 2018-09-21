Details
Category: Made in Manitoba Podcasts

Welcome to Made in Manitoba! Our chance to hear brand new music, and share it with you. Today's sound comes from Spruce and the Meadowlark -- Rooted in the prairie's of Manitoba, Spruce and the Meadowlark deliver a fresh take on contemporary bluegrass.  Drawn together by the sounds of fiddle tunes drifting through a dark festival campground, Aisha and Donovan had no idea they would one day be married, and making music together. What a wonderful story, told by Donovan in our program. Thank you for joining us, and enjoy Spruce and the Meadowlark! 

 

Made in Manitoba Podcasts

Made in Manitoba - Spruce and the Meadowlark

